The New Jersey Turnpike Authority removed American flags put up by the Robbinsville Township Police Benevolent Association to remind people of those who lost their lives on 9-11-2001. In actuality, the flags had been the overpasses over the Turnpike since 9-11-2001 and had become tattered, so the PBA replaced them.

Robbinsville Police replace tattered flags along the NJ Turnpike via Facebook Post

The NJTA decided to take them down in an inexplicable act of idiocy. The code used to justify the action referred to advertising and improper signage, not flags. Flags had been placed along the NJ turnpike for twenty years. Suddenly they’re “illegal” signage and not allowed even after 20 years of being present on the Turnpike.

The Police Benevolent Association stated on a Facebook post:

"Last month, Robbinsville P.B.A. Local 344 purchased over a dozen American flags to replace those that were either missing or tattered on the overpasses covering the New Jersey Turnpike and I-195. The amount of support we received via social media and throughout town was incredible, and our post reached nearly 8,000 viewers. The reason we decided to replace the flags was to continue the tradition of honoring our veterans and those lost in service for our country. American flags have been flown on overpasses throughout the state and throughout the nation since 9/11. Now, as we approach the anniversary of that horrific day, we are extremely disappointed to announce that the NJ Turnpike Authority saw fit to remove all flags on overpasses covering the N.J.T.P. last week, replacing them with signs citing N.J.A.C. 19:9-1.13. This is a code which is meant to apply to advertisement material or improper road signage. We cannot understand why the N.J.T.P.A. has suddenly decided to abandon a tradition of patriotism and respect for our veterans. It is not known what happened to the brand new flags that we put up, but we truly hope they were respectfully disposed of, if not displayed elsewhere. The flags that we placed on the overpasses were firmly secured, and it was the P.B.A.'s full intention to continue maintaining them, to ensure proper respect was given. They did not impede traffic and did not obstruct visibility for passing motorists. The placement of the flags was done in the same manner that has been done for nearly twenty years. I have written to the Director of Relations at the N.J.T.P.A. and hope to have a reason for the unexplained action soon. If any share in our disappointment at the removal of the flags, please feel free to write/call their office ( [email protected] / (732)750-5300). We hope this matter is resolved soon, and we will continue to fly the American flag proudly. Have a great Labor Day. Thank you, Michael Slininger President – Robbinsville P.B.A. Local #344″

New Jersey is another Democrat run state. The disrespect running through blue states is growing. Taking down flags put up just before September 11 (called "Patriot Day") is an unmitigated travesty. Everyone should complain and force the Turnpike Authority to either put them back or replace every single flag.