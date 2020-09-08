https://www.theepochtimes.com/oregon-man-allegedly-attempts-to-kidnap-girl-on-park-swing-police_3492606.html

An Oregon man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl on a swing set at a park in Grants Pass, police said.

Martin Brandon Lynch, 31, tried to “grab” the girl “while she was on a swing at the park,” said the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety. He then allegedly followed the girl and her mother through Riverside Park

The mother and the girl told officials that they were in fear for their safety, said officials in a statement

Officers arrived on the scene and detained Lynch while investigating the incident. Lynch was charged with attempted kidnapping in the second degree, harassment, menacing, and disorderly conduct.

“Based on the investigation, Lynch does not appear to be related to previous reported incidents occurring around local retail establishments. The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety would like to remind everyone to be aware of your surroundings and remain watchful of children while in public,” officials said.

The statement added that “there have been several calls involving subjects following families in public locations. Being aware will assist with seeing these individuals and making prompt calls to local law enforcement so we can locate and identify these subjects.”

Other details about the case were not provided. It’s not clear if Lynch has a lawyer.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked the call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260.

Grants Pass is located just north of the Oregon-California border.

