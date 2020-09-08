https://www.dailywire.com/news/oscars-announce-new-inclusion-standards-for-best-picture-revolving-around-underrepresented-groups

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences announced that for any film to be nominated for Best Picture starting in the year 2024, new standards of inclusion must be met.

“Those standards require one of the following: at least one of the lead actors or significant supporting actors is from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group; at least 30% of all actors in secondary and more minor roles are from certain underrepresented groups; or the main storyline, theme or narrative is centered on an underrepresented group,” The Los Angeles Times reported, adding:

To be eligible for best picture, a film must meet at least two standards across four categories: “Onscreen Representation, Themes and Narratives,” “Creative Leadership and Project Team,” “Industry Access and Opportunities” and “Audience Development.” Within each category are a variety of criteria …

Academy President David Rubin and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson stated, “The aperture must widen to reflect our diverse global population in both the creation of motion pictures and in the audiences who connect with them. The Academy is committed to playing a vital role in helping make this a reality. We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry.”

In past years, the only criteria used for Best Picture requirements were to last over 40 minutes and rules about how, where and when it would be shown publicly.

Under “Onscreen Representation, Themes and Narratives” (Standard A), there are three choices from which to choose, as following:

According to the Academy, the racial or ethnic groups that are acceptable as ‘underrepresented racial or ethnic groups” include actors that are:

Asian

Hispanic/Latinx

Black/African American

Indigenous/Native American/Alaskan Native

Middle Eastern/North African

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander

The 30% of all actors in secondary and more minor roles must come from these groups:

Women

Racial or ethnic group

LGBTQ+

People with cognitive or physical disabilities, or who are deaf or hard of hearing

The main storyline/subject matter must revolve around one of these groups:

Women

Racial or ethnic group

LGBTQ+

People with cognitive or physical disabilities, or who are deaf or hard of hearing

The other standards have similar perspectives.

The audience for the Oscars has steadily declined over the last 20 years. Here are the numbers:

2020: 23.6 million

2019: 29.6 million

2018: 26.5 million

2017: 32.9 million

2016: 34.4 million

2015: 37.3 million

2014: 43.7 million

2013: 40.3 million

2012: 39.3 million

2011: 37.9 million

2010: 41.3 million

2009: 36.3 million

2008: 32.0 million

2007: 40. 2 million

2006: 38.9 million

2005 42.1 million

2004: 43.5 million

2003: 33.0 million

2002: 41.8 million

2001: 42.9 million

In August 2019, during a speech in Pennsylvania, President Trump ripped the Academy Awards and their ratings, stating, “The Academy Awards is on hard times now. You know why? Because they started taking us on. Everyone got tired of it. That used to be second after the Super Bowl, and now all of a sudden it’s just another show, because people got tired of people getting up and making fools of themselves and disrespecting the people in this room and the people that won the election in 2016.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

