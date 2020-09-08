https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/outrageous-joe-biden-says-trump-one-wants-defund-police-running-ads-attacking-police-video/

Biden’s poll numbers are tanking so he is now gas-lighting Americans.

Joe Biden on Monday actually claimed it is Donald Trump who wants to defund the police after a reporter confronted him.

“The only person calling to defund the police is Donald Trump,” Biden said before calling Trump “pathological.”

“I’m the one calling for $300M more for local police, for community policing … The only person calling to defund the police is Donald Trump. Look at his budget. He calls for cutting police funding for local — state and local help by $400 million. Once again, he’s pathological,” Biden said.

.@JoeBiden: “The only person calling to defund the police is Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/CKi51jaXOS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2020

Not only did Biden previously say he would “yes, absolutely” agree to divert money away from police departments, his campaign is running ads attacking police!

🚨 As crime skyrockets in US cities, Joe Biden sides with radicals by calling police “THE ENEMY” and says “YES, ABSOLUTELY” he will cut police funding. DO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY FEEL SAFER? pic.twitter.com/xE2gI6Bqp0 — Marc Lotter – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marc_lotter) July 8, 2020

Just last week, Biden’s campaign rolled out a new ad attacking police, calling for police reform.

The Biden ad specifically said to “condition federal funds” based on creating a national standard of reform — in other words, redirect funding!

Joe Biden: “Why in this nation do Black Americans wake up knowing that they could lose their life in the course of just living their life?” Joe Biden and Kamala Harris launch ad on police violence against Black Americans: https://t.co/5Xgzk6PTV5 pic.twitter.com/hTT3DaOHyV — The Hill (@thehill) September 3, 2020

Furthermore, DNC delegates last month during Dem convention week specifically said they were for abolishing police.

“We’re talking about abolishing the police, we’re talking about abolishing ICE, and we’re talking about abolishing prisons.”

WATCH:

Democrats spent weeks denying their unhinged party wants to abolish the police. “We’re talking about abolishing the police, we’re talking about abolishing ICE, and we’re talking about abolishing prisons.” pic.twitter.com/iVYjAA0xpB — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 18, 2020

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both openly support BLM, a self described neo-Marxist organization working to defund the police.

Now Biden is flip-flopping and gas-lighting because the internal polls show the overwhelming majority of Americans support the police and want law and order.

