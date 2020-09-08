https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/outrageous-joe-biden-says-trump-one-wants-defund-police-running-ads-attacking-police-video/

Biden’s poll numbers are tanking so he is now gas-lighting Americans.

Joe Biden on Monday actually claimed it is Donald Trump who wants to defund the police after a reporter confronted him.

“The only person calling to defund the police is Donald Trump,” Biden said before calling Trump “pathological.”

“I’m the one calling for $300M more for local police, for community policing … The only person calling to defund the police is Donald Trump. Look at his budget. He calls for cutting police funding for local — state and local help by $400 million. Once again, he’s pathological,” Biden said.

Not only did Biden previously say he would “yes, absolutely” agree to divert money away from police departments, his campaign is running ads attacking police!

Just last week, Biden’s campaign rolled out a new ad attacking police, calling for police reform.

The Biden ad specifically said to “condition federal funds” based on creating a national standard of reform — in other words, redirect funding!

Furthermore, DNC delegates last month during Dem convention week specifically said they were for abolishing police.

“We’re talking about abolishing the police, we’re talking about abolishing ICE, and we’re talking about abolishing prisons.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both openly support BLM, a self described neo-Marxist organization working to defund the police.

Now Biden is flip-flopping and gas-lighting because the internal polls show the overwhelming majority of Americans support the police and want law and order.

