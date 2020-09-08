https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/paris-dennard-blacks-african-american/2020/09/08/id/985938

A recent Zogby-Newsmax poll shows the popularity for President Donald Trump continues to increase among Black voters, a growth that can be attributed to rising job numbers and the president’s engagement with the Black community, Paris Dennard, adviser for Black Media Affairs for the Republican National Committee, told Newsmax TV.

“It’s an inclusive economy; it’s also working for the Black community,” Dennard told Tuesday’s “Spicer & Co.” “You look at Black unemployment going down by 1.8%. You see the president’s support in the Black community increasing because he has policies that are benefiting the Black community. He’s strong on school choice. He’s strong on HBCUs. These are things that are resonating with the community.

“This administration has been a champion for Black-owned businesses, and Black women are the largest growing segment of entrepreneurs in this country,” Dennard added. “The Black community wants a leader. They want somebody that’s sticking up for them. They want somebody that has the action behind them – not just rhetoric.”

Dennard said Trump has gone into communities hard hit by coronavirus and riots to assure Black business owners that things will get better.

“These efforts, this consistent engagement by the RNC and the Trump campaign is clearly making a difference,” Dennard said.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

