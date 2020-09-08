https://clashdaily.com/2020/09/peaceful-blm-protester-arrested-in-d-c-was-also-at-protests-in-portland-and-kenosha-heres-the-411/

Can you still claim a movement is ‘grassroots’ when you have paid agitators roaming from one hotspot to another to whip up the rage?

The riots and the Chinavirus may have shut down your family’s vacation plans — but this envrionment has spawned a new industry — riot tourism.

A BLM protester who was arrested in Washington DC on Saturday night has also been at riots in Portland and Kenosha, police said on Monday, as they revealed they were looking into whether groups were being funded to travel to protest hot-spots. Jeremy Vajko, 27, was arrested on Saturday night during violent clashes between police and protesters in the nation’s capital. Trending: DEMONIC: Churches Bowing The Knee To Woke Politics … With A BLM Liturgy He had been working as a senior engineer at Microsoft until May, but left the company and has been on the road, supporting the BLM movement, since then. The Metropolitan Police Department incident report into his arrest claims he was driving recklessly near the Hay Adams hotel and drove ‘into a crowd of over one hundred individuals’. He spent the night in jail and was released on Sunday. Prosecutors are not pursuing the case. On Monday, police chief Peter Newsham referred to the van and said it had also been spotted in Portland and Kenosha.

He ‘recklessly drove into’ a crowd of 100 people. But he gets to walk, in a Blue State.

In June, Vajko was arrested in Portland for interfering with a police officer. He was let go without bond. In July, he was arrested again in Portland on the same charge and with an additional charge of disorderly conduct. He was let go again. In Kenosha, he claims he was stopped by police and had the van searched. It is unclear if he was arrested. A Kenosha Police Department press release on August 27 refers to a group of vehicles that were stopped in a parking lot for acting suspiciously. The release did not give any of the group’s names, but said they had helmets, protective vests and illegal fireworks in their vehicles. Vajko claimed on social media at the time that he was pulled over for having an out-of-state plate. He said he was threatened by six cops, including one who had an ‘AR’.

Kenosha is something like a 30-hour drive from the West coast. Isn’t it convenient that he ‘just happened’ to show up in time for things to go sideways there?

But don’t call him a professional agitator. He ‘resists’ that label.

He resists a LOT of things.

Worth noting, this guy was from Big Tech. — Microsoft, in particular — “until May”.

Remember that story we published a while ago where top-tier Silicon Valley muckety-mucks were pushing the notion of a Civil War — not as a euphemism merely, but as a takeover of Red State America, whether they liked it or not?

We do.

April 2018: Leftists Want A ‘New Civil War’ – This Post Is Disturbing

July 2019: Hey CNN: Your Antifa Buddies Are Planning Violent Uprisings — Is That News?

These guys could hardly wait to chuck bricks and start shooting Right-wingers.

Jan 21, 2020: PROJECT VERITAS: Bernie Staffer Part III … Praising AK47s, Gulags, And Soviet Slave Labor

May 31, 2010: CIVIL WAR: Remember, THIS Is What Silicon Valley And Some Key Bernie Bros WANTED

And a Clinton Flunkie was right in the thick of planning this sort of thing with a White Paper all the way back in late 2016 or early 2017, entitled “MEDIA MATTERS WAR PLAN 2017”

Be a shame if the contents of that last one became public knowledge, now, wouldn’t it? There’s a lot of damning information in there. Might even be of interest to the FEC.

