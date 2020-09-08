https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/08/peak-2020-journalism-the-hills-report-about-trump-crowd-in-nc-gathered-without-masks-doesnt-match-up-with-their-accompanying-photo/

President Trump held a rally in North Carolina Tuesday evening, and because the state has a mask requirement in place, media outlets like The Hill saw an opportunity for some spin:

If they wanted to do some mask shaming, The Hill should have found a better accompanying picture:

Yeah, it would have been a little more compelling if the picture matched up with the headline.

No, there isn’t a question.

And if all that isn’t enough proof for the media, there’s always this assurance:

