(FOX NEWS) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was accused by critics last week of using her platform to damage a local hair salon owner in San Francisco, was called out on Monday over a tweet she posted celebrating the “hard-working families” across the U.S. on Labor Day.

“Over generations, working people across America built the middle class and secured progress for hard-working families,” Pelosi wrote. “House Democrats are unified in our commitment to America’s working families. Happy #LaborDay!”

The tweet didn’t sit well with some commenters who pointed to her recent visit to a hair salon. Security footage obtained by Fox News, time-stamped last Monday at 3:08 p.m., showed the speaker walking through ESalonSF with wet hair and without a mask.

