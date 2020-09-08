https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/perp-steals-car-while-owner-puts-air-in-tires/

Posted by Kane on September 8, 2020 9:10 pm

14

Global Grist

Global Grist

Reminds me of a Biden voter.

September 9, 2020 2:17 am

.Bully

C’mon Man!!!

September 9, 2020 2:33 am

BuckWheat

Situational Awareness -10

September 9, 2020 2:52 am

CJM

Where’s the Benny Hill music?

September 9, 2020 2:57 am

Hemdrix

Is nothing sacred anymore?

September 9, 2020 3:19 am

RBG's Grim Reaper

RBG’s Grim Reaper

To bad you can’t shoot a car jacker while they are stealing your vehicle (At least in my state) maybe these assholes would think twice. At one time we hung horse thieves, just saying.

September 9, 2020 3:43 am

Atomic Reverend

Atomic Reverend

This appears to be a white man that actually needs his knees shattered so he can’t ever do this again. Never touch another mans car must be a democrat raised by a single mama.

September 9, 2020 4:52 am

gc83

He needed transportation to the next Antifa riot.

September 9, 2020 6:33 am

Laddino

Au contraire, aren’t you excited to see full participation by a member of this grossly underrepresented population in such social endeavors?

September 9, 2020 6:47 am

Truthbetold

Truthbetold

It’s about time a White boy carjacked a vehicle! We need to get into the game! We are 74% of the population and commit only .00067% of carjackings! Proud of that guy!

September 9, 2020 7:00 am

K. Smith

Antifa can car-pool now!

September 9, 2020 5:34 am

My Cut ☺

My Cut ☺

When you get outside your car always take the key out!

September 9, 2020 6:53 am

bob

I work with a guy that refuses to lock his car doors and doesn’t lock the doors on his house.. it’s just a matter of time.

September 9, 2020 7:39 am

litebulbs

this looks fake

September 9, 2020 8:05 am

