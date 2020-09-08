Perp steals car while owner puts air in tires… Posted by Kane | Sep 8, 2020 | Citizen Free Press | 0 | https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/perp-steals-car-while-owner-puts-air-in-tires/Posted by Kane on September 8, 2020 9:10 pm NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY! 14 Leave a Reply Subscribe newest oldest most voted Global Grist Reminds me of a Biden voter. Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply September 9, 2020 2:17 am C’mon Man!!! Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply September 9, 2020 2:33 am Situational Awareness -10 Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply September 9, 2020 2:52 am Where’s the Benny Hill music? Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply September 9, 2020 2:57 am Is nothing sacred anymore? Vote Up20Vote Down Reply September 9, 2020 3:19 am RBG’s Grim Reaper To bad you can’t shoot a car jacker while they are stealing your vehicle (At least in my state) maybe these assholes would think twice. At one time we hung horse thieves, just saying. Vote Up80Vote Down Reply September 9, 2020 3:43 am Atomic Reverend This appears to be a white man that actually needs his knees shattered so he can’t ever do this again. Never touch another mans car must be a democrat raised by a single mama. Vote Up30Vote Down Reply September 9, 2020 4:52 am He needed transportation to the next Antifa riot. Vote Up10Vote Down Reply September 9, 2020 6:33 am Au contraire, aren’t you excited to see full participation by a member of this grossly underrepresented population in such social endeavors? Vote Up10Vote Down Reply September 9, 2020 6:47 am Truthbetold It’s about time a White boy carjacked a vehicle! We need to get into the game! We are 74% of the population and commit only .00067% of carjackings! Proud of that guy! Vote Up20Vote Down Reply September 9, 2020 7:00 am Antifa can car-pool now! Vote Up30Vote Down Reply September 9, 2020 5:34 am My Cut ☺ When you get outside your car always take the key out! Vote Up20Vote Down Reply September 9, 2020 6:53 am I work with a guy that refuses to lock his car doors and doesn’t lock the doors on his house.. it’s just a matter of time. Vote Up00Vote Down Reply September 9, 2020 7:39 am this looks fake Vote Up00Vote Down Reply September 9, 2020 8:05 am Share this:TwitterFacebook You Might Like Share: Rate:
Global Grist
Reminds me of a Biden voter.
September 9, 2020 2:17 am
C’mon Man!!!
September 9, 2020 2:33 am
Situational Awareness -10
September 9, 2020 2:52 am
Where’s the Benny Hill music?
September 9, 2020 2:57 am
Is nothing sacred anymore?
September 9, 2020 3:19 am
RBG’s Grim Reaper
To bad you can’t shoot a car jacker while they are stealing your vehicle (At least in my state) maybe these assholes would think twice. At one time we hung horse thieves, just saying.
September 9, 2020 3:43 am
Atomic Reverend
This appears to be a white man that actually needs his knees shattered so he can’t ever do this again. Never touch another mans car must be a democrat raised by a single mama.
September 9, 2020 4:52 am
He needed transportation to the next Antifa riot.
September 9, 2020 6:33 am
Au contraire, aren’t you excited to see full participation by a member of this grossly underrepresented population in such social endeavors?
September 9, 2020 6:47 am
Truthbetold
It’s about time a White boy carjacked a vehicle! We need to get into the game! We are 74% of the population and commit only .00067% of carjackings! Proud of that guy!
September 9, 2020 7:00 am
Antifa can car-pool now!
September 9, 2020 5:34 am
My Cut ☺
When you get outside your car always take the key out!
September 9, 2020 6:53 am
I work with a guy that refuses to lock his car doors and doesn’t lock the doors on his house.. it’s just a matter of time.
September 9, 2020 7:39 am
this looks fake
September 9, 2020 8:05 am