Fired FBI counter-intel chief Peter Strzok on Tuesday told CBS host Tony Dokoupil that he has not been interviewed as part of John Durham’s investigation into the origins of Spygate.

In July of 2016, Peter Strzok opened a counterintel investigation into Trump’s camp dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” on suspicions (based on no evidence) that the Russians had infiltrated Trump’s circle.

The “electronic communication” that launched Crossfire Hurricane was written by Peter Strzok and obtained by Judicial Watch as the result of a FOIA lawsuit.

The EC revealed Peter Strzok opened Crossfire Hurricane based on third-hand information that the Russian government “had been seeking prominent members of the Donald Trump campaign in which to engage to prepare for potential post-election relations should Trump be elected U.S. President.”

Although Peter Strzok is at the center of Spygate, he claims John Durham, the prosecutor appointed by US Attorney General Barr to investigate the origins of the spy operation has not interviewed him.

“Have you been interviewed?” Tony Dokoupil asked Strzok.

“I have not,” he responded.

“Are you a target or a witness?” the CBS host asked.

“I have certainly done nothing wrong. So I’m not worried about whatever he may find… if he finds the truth I’m not worried,” Strzok said.

“Do you expect additional indictments?” Dokoupil asked.

“With regard to government employees working on the case? Not at all,” Strzok said.

WATCH:

NEW: #PeterStrzok tells @tonydokoupil on @CBSThisMorning he has not been interviewed as part of #JohnDurham‘s probe into origins of the investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference “I have certainly done nothing wrong. If he finds the truth, I’m not worried” pic.twitter.com/dUOzx7CjdB — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) September 8, 2020

US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham filed a criminal complaint against FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith last month in his Spygate probe.

Clinesmith pleaded guilty last month to one charge of making false statements 18 USC 1001 a(3) “makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry.”

38-year-old Clinemsith altered an email from CIA investigators used to request a FISA warrant and renewals on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

It appeared Clinesmith, in order to save himself, implicated others on Crossfire Hurricane.

According to Durham’s charging document (and also in IG Horowitz’s report), “certain individuals” on the Crossfire Hurricane were told in an August 2016 memorandum that Page was a CIA asset — so who else knew?

So who, ultimately, hid the exculpatory information from the FISA court?

Why hasn’t Durham interviewed Peter Strzok?

