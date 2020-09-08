https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/09/08/political-reporter-from-the-daily-beast-is-perplexed-why-police-are-not-attacking-right-wing-protestors/

This is what it looks like when the media begin to be swayed by their own gaslighting.

After months of reports where riots are reclassified, and where police protecting cities are demonized, it appears some in the press have lost their center. Spencer Ackerman is a blue checked ”National Security Reporter” from The Daily Beast, and while looking at video from a New York Times reporter covering a demonstration Spencer was mystified.

Wow super strange how they’re not kettling them, dousing them with tear gas, bashing them with batons, https://t.co/7n5fJNEkvq — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) September 7, 2020

Note that this begins what is described as a ”right-wing crowd”. It might actually be accurate, but how is it we have not seen ”left-wing crowd” used to describe other protests the past weeks?

Seems after weeks of declaring riots as peaceful in order to demonize cops that seeing an actual peaceful demonstration NOT generating a police response creates a paradox in the minds of Beast reporters.

Shocking, right? I wonder if the crowds are behaving differently…🤔 — Ms Bond (@AnnaisBond) September 8, 2020

Super strange how the protestors aren’t setting things on fire, trying to blind them with lasers, and setting off explosives. — JPEEPS (@peeples02) September 7, 2020

So the lack of violence, objects hurled, and fires started confuses you…? https://t.co/8S9kJSEPcf — Brad Slager: Me, Gerard, Bourbon, and Poor Choices (@MartiniShark) September 8, 2020

Act peaceful and the cops act peaceful back — Blonde Viper 🧡 (@blonde_viper) September 7, 2020

It…it cannot be that easy. There must be something else afoot here!

You don’t see any difference. Lol. Dummy. — MetricButtload (@monkeyboy100001) September 8, 2020

The difference between how BLM protesters and Trump protesters are treated is clear. I wonder if the police realize how complicit they look. — The quiet one (@JaniceinNash) September 8, 2020

Or maybe how protestors and rioters are treated differently, but I’m just spit-balling ideas here.

Don’t forget if you don’t riot, loot, burn and attack police, they’ll treat you differently. Imagine being dumbfounded by this. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) September 8, 2020

Next was an attempt to show the members of this crowd were in fact violent.

The same group attacking a BLM demonstrator later. pic.twitter.com/8NFmQRn2Ne — ✌🇺🇲LemStraw🇺🇲✌ (@LemStraw) September 8, 2020

What undermines the argument however is the second half of the video.

OTOH, when some Proud Boys chased down a protestor and started beating him, the cops threw them to the ground, handcuffed them, and took them away. https://t.co/ruDaY1KmOQ — J. Silverheels Gray (@WineCanine) September 8, 2020

Spencer, meanwhile, saw more evidence of differing reactions.

Meanwhile the NYPD had at least two cars this afternoon trailing this very small Black Lives Matter marching band at Bedford & Glenwood. pic.twitter.com/H3PIUKRx13 — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) September 7, 2020

You mean for protection? Well curse those vile cops, with all that serving and protecting going on!

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

