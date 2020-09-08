https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/poll-joebiden-donaldtrump-miami/2020/09/08/id/985796

Although President Donald Trump lost Miami-Dade County by 30 points in 2016, former Vice President Joe Biden is struggling with voters, particularly Hispanic voters, in Florida’s most populous county, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The poll, from Bendixen & Amandi International and the Miami Herald, shows that Biden far outpaces Trump in the county, 55% to 38%, but Miami-based pollster Fernand Amandi, who was the Democratic strategist behind the survey, told the Herald that the Biden campaign has “reason for pause,” and noted that Hispanic voters in the county are almost evenly split between Biden and Trump, 46% for Biden and 47% for Trump.

“Democrats are potentially leaving Cuban votes on the table that they won in the past, which could very well make a difference in a state as tight as Florida,” Amandi said.

He added that “If Biden under-performs in what should be one of his strongest counties — and is certainly the largest county for Democratic votes in the state of Florida — it might imperil his chances of winning Florida unless there is a massive white voter exodus from Trump in other parts of the state.”

“There’s still time,” Amandi said. “But the idea that you would want to start with less support than in previous cycles in a county instrumental to the Democrats’ chances of capturing Florida is reason, I think, for concern.”

The Bendixen & Amandi poll was conducted with 500 voters from September 1 to 4, with a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

