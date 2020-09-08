https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/polls-trump-campaign-crime/2020/09/08/id/985760
President Donald Trump remains focused on his law-and-order message, despite a series of polls suggesting that the ongoing coronavirus, not crime, is a top issue for most voters.
However, even if crime becomes a more driving issue, Trump may still not have a large advantage over Biden, despite the millions being spent in law-and-order-focused advertising in states like Wisconsin and Minnesota, reports NBC News.
A CNN poll last week showed 37% said they are worried about crime in their communities, but 60% were more concerned about COVID-19, 58% worry about the economy, and 52% are concerned about the impacts of racism.
According to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News Poll heading into the conventions, Trump had a 4-point lead over Biden on who would be best on dealing with crime.
After the conventions, a Morning Consult/Politico poll revealed 47% of voters said they trust Biden to handle public safety, compared to 39% for Trump. Another poll, by Quinnipiac University, showed 50% of likely voters said a Trump presidency made them feel less safe, compared to 40% for Biden.
An unnamed Republican strategist close to Trump’s campaign said voters should expect to start hearing more about the economy, which is still one of Trump’s strongest areas.