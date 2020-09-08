https://www.theepochtimes.com/portland-police-arrest-dozens-over-the-weekend-mugshots-released_3492380.html

Authorities in Portland, Oregon, have arrested more than 100 people over the weekend as protests and riots hit 100 straight days.

About 59 people were arrested on Saturday after officials declared a riot. Authorities said multiple firebombs, rocks, mortars, and other objects were thrown at them, according to a police blotter.

On Set. 7, 15 people were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center, and a day before that 27 were arrested on riot-related charges. Fifty-nine people were arrested during a riot on Saturday night and Sunday morning, officials said.

Officials said that on Sept. 7, a large fire was started outside Portland’s North Precinct.

“North Precinct has been the site of numerous violent protests over the past few months, including instances where arsonists attempted to burn down the building with people inside. It is an active, working community policing facility, is a critical part of city infrastructure, and operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” police said.

When police arrived, the crowd chanted a number of anti-police slogans and also chanted, “burn it down,” in reference to the building.

“Some dragged a mattress into the street, Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard at Northeast Emerson Street, and lit it on fire. Because it was not an immediate threat to life safety or structures, officers remained far back and did not engage,” officials said. “Another mattress was added to the fire, as was some yard debris. The larger fire began to send lit embers into the air.”

Police said that “Multnomah County has a burn ban in effect due to extremely dry conditions” before calling the fire department to put out the fire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

