President Trump on Wednesday announced a list of potential Supreme Court nominees who included Republican Sen. Tom Cotton. The president said that the new names add to his previous list of potential nominees.

“I’m honored that President Trump asked me to consider serving on the Supreme Court and I’m grateful for his confidence,” Cotton said in a statement. “I will always heed the call of service to our nation. The Supreme Court could use some more justices who understand the difference between applying the law and making the law, which the Court does when it invents a right to an abortion, infringes on religious freedom, and erodes the Second Amendment.”

The Arkansas senator on Wednesday tweeted his opposition to the Supreme Court’s 1973 landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.

“It’s time for Roe v. Wade to go,” Cotton tweeted.

“The Second Amendment protects your right to own a gun—period,” he also tweeted.

