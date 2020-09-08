President Trump upped his attacks on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during a Labor Day address in which Trump contrasted his policy views on China with the former vice president.

Trump said that Biden was “a stupid person” for allowing China to take advantage of an economic weakness during his tenure as vice president while also turning a blind eye to numerous human rights abuses committed by the Chinese Communist Party.

“Biden cheered China’s rise as a great power because great powers adhere to international norms in the areas of nonproliferation, human rights, and trade,” Trump said. “Well, they didn’t. They took advantage of stupid people. Stupid people. And Biden is a stupid person. You know that. You’re not going to write it, but you know that.”

Trump characterized Biden as a willing partner in Chinese plans to grab a foothold in the manufacturing industry before claiming that if the Democrat is elected president, the United States would be “owned by China.”

“Because of Biden’s economic treachery, 60,000 shuttered American factories,” Trump continued. “I hear this morning that the real number is probably 70,000. Seventy thousand shuttered American factories, and he’s talking about how wonderful it is with China. No, China has been very bad. On top of which, we had the China plague sent to us. And other viruses. Nothing near this serious, but the swine — we had the viruses sent in over the years that came from China. I wonder why? If Biden wins, China wins because China will own this country. If Biden wins, China will own this country.”