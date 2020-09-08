https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/president-trump-has-received-more-money-military-members-biden?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump has received about a quarter million dollars more in donations from members of the U.S. military than Democratic rival Joe Biden through July, according to the Center for Responsive Politics’ website Open Secrets.

The incumbent Republican president has received almost $1.1 million in donations from military members while challenger Joe Biden has earned approximately $859,000, according to a recent analysis. The piece, pointing to an article about Biden’s massive August fundraising haul, noted that the president’s advantage could change once the campaigns officially reported their August numbers.

The Trump campaign, Republican National Committee and joint fundraising committees took in more than $210 million in August, a figure dwarfed by the $364.5 million figure raised by the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and affiliated fundraising committees.

Biden received more donations from members of Defense Department agencies and the Navy while the president received more money from people in the Army, the Air Force and the Marine Corps.

Members of the Defense Department gave the most to the two candidates, with Trump earning $292,470 and Biden earning $304,990.

Members of the Marine Corps gave the least to the two presidential contenders with Trump receiving $37,410 and Biden receiving $26,788.

The largest giving gap appears among members of the Air Force who gave President Trump $177,163 compared to Biden’s $110,500.

