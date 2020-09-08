https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1303414932319371264
About The Author
Related Posts
The Biden Crime Family Has a History of Tax Problems
August 9, 2020
Mayor of Hobart, Indiana (40 Miles From Chicago) Walks Away From the Democrat Party Over Radical Party Platform, Switches to Republican: ‘I Must Be True to My God, My Family, Myself . . . ‘
August 14, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy