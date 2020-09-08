https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/politics/2020/09/08/trump-prepared-to-fund-his-own-campaign/

In 2016, President Trump captured the heart of his core supporters by putting his money where his mouth was, literally. Trump spent millions of his own money on his campaign, showing the American people that he was willing to spend in order to help them. That was a major part of his campaign speeches, as the businessman turned politician had some solid proof that he wouldn’t be beholden to outside groups, and that he was willing to sacrifice major dollars to “drain the swam.”

And as the campaigns head into their final stretch, President Trump is ready to do it again. On twitter, he wrote, “Because of the China Virus my Campaign, which has raised a lot of money, was forced to spend in order to counter the Fake News reporting about the way we handled it (China Ban, etc.). We did, and are doing, a GREAT job, and have a lot of money left over, much more than 2016…Like I did in the 2016 Primaries, if more money is needed, which I doubt it will be, I will put it up!”

Trump’s statement comes after stories arose about campaign financing trouble. In 2016, Trump spend around $60 million on his campaign. On his way to campaign in Florida and North Carolina, Trump told reporters he would spend however much was needed, saying, “Whatever it takes, we have to win.”

Rumors of a cash issue have come after the Biden-Harris campaign announced they raised $365 million in August, and while Biden has increased his campaign TV ads, Trump has taken his off the air. The Republicans haven’t released their campaign number for August yet, so if Trump is behind, it is just speculation at this point. Bloomberg News reported that Trump is prepared to spend $100 million of his own money if needed.

