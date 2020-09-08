https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/trump-covid-19-vaccine-will-be-ready-by-a-very-special-day/

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, President Donald J. Trump announced he believes a vaccine related to the coronavirus will be ready “by a very special day.”

The President continues to hype America’s successes in the COVID-19 field, despite media and left-wing protests to the contrary.

He just said the vaccine might be on the market “by a very special day.” — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 7, 2020

In July the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense (DoD) “announced an agreement with U.S.-based Pfizer Inc. for large-scale production and nationwide delivery of 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States following the vaccine’s successful manufacture and approval. The agreement also allows the U.S. government to acquire an additional 500 million doses.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: President Trump says @KamalaHarris “should immediately apologize for the reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric…” pic.twitter.com/OXXfKpmMBk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 7, 2020

