House Speaker faces backlash for virtue signalling tweet

on 8th September 2020 @ 9.00pm

© press

Pelosi praised ‘hard working families’ a week after destroying a local hair salon owner’s business

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced massive backlash on Twitter after she tweeted out a post celebrating the “hard-working families” on labor days just a week after destroying a local hair salon owner’s business after accusing them of “setting her up.”

Pelosi wrote:

“Over generations, working people across America built the middle class and secured progress for hard-working families.”

“House Democrats are unified in our commitment to America’s working families. Happy #LaborDay!”

Over generations, working people across America built the middle class and secured progress for hard-working families. House Democrats are unified in our commitment to America’s working families. Happy #LaborDay! https://t.co/kO7jykYDkm pic.twitter.com/HsCYyzVNIr — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 7, 2020

But Pelosi’s tweet didn’t wash with some commenters who highlighted her recent visit to a hair salon.

Last week, security footage exposed the speaker walking through ESalonSF with wet hair and without a mask.

© press

The news came after it was noted salons in San Francisco had been closed since March, and they could reopen on Sept. 1, but only for outdoor hairstyling services.

Pelosi accused the salon owner of setting her up and demanded an apology.

Erica Kious denied the House Speaker’s allegation, which some critics said was hurting a small business owner trying to provide for her two young children.

One commenter responded to Pelosi’s tweet:

“Is this the same middle class that “set you up” or nah?”

Another wrote:

“Nice hair.”

Some Twitter users didn’t miss out on the action:

“Nancy you have made no progress helping the citizens. You protect criminals like illegals because you use them for election fraud. You make bills that PYA and protect large Corp. You allowed China to infiltrate our Country & make billions. Where’s stimulus?” one wrote.

@realDonaldTrump Nancy you have made no progress helping the citizens. You protect criminals like illegals because you use them for election fraud. You make bills that PYA and protect large Corp. You allowed China to infiltrate our Country & make billions. Where’s stimulus? — sonya callan❌ (@likesghosts) September 8, 2020

“You and your party have been doing everything possible to destroy the American working families! You all want to destroy America!!’ Stop your damn lying!” wrote another.

You and your party have been doing everything possible to destroy the American working families! You all want to destroy America!!’ Stop your damn lying! — Datruthseeker (@Datruseeka) September 7, 2020

Some commenters also noted negotiations over a new coronavirus stimulus package.

© press

Last week, San Francisco salon owner Erica Kious said that the fallout from a visit from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had ruined her life

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin accused Pelosi of refusing to negotiate unless Republicans are willing to spend at least $2.5 trillion.

“The speaker has refused to sit down and negotiate unless we agree to something like a $2.5 trillion deal in advance,” Mnuchin said.

“As you know, we put $3 trillion into the economy when the economy was completely shut down, and we’ve now reopened the economy. Let’s do a more targeted bill now and if we need to do more in 30 days we’ll continue to do more.”

Last week, San Francisco salon owner Erica Kious said that the fallout from a visit from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had ruined her life, saying, “I think I’m pretty much done now.”

“And since this happened, I have received nothing but hate text messages, death threats, they’re going to burn my hair salon down,” Kious said.

“My Yelp page is just unbelievable with bad reviews.”

“So that’s hurtful, but yeah, I think I’m pretty much done now.”

