An investigation has been launched into who dumped bags of mail in the parking lot of a Glendale, California, spa.

CBS2 in Los Angeles said a Budget rental truck is seen on surveillance video on Thursday backing into the parking lot of the 7Q Salon. Bags of mail can be seen being tossed out of the back of the truck.

Lilia Serobian, co-owner of the salon, discovered the bags were filled with hundreds of unopened envelopes and packages from the Postal Service, according to the TV station.

“It was completely unusual,” Serobian said. “If they’re taking for their personal use, basically, why’d they have to drop off all the unopened packages somewhere.”

Postal Service employees weren’t involved in the dumping of bags, Omar Gonzalez, the Western Regional Coordinator for the American Postal Workers Union, told CNN.

Gonzalez said the person seen on video tossing the bags of mail out of the truck was a contractor. He said the bags appeared to be bulk shipment mail.

According to CBS2, Glendale police said they were also called about several bags of mail tossed in a nearby alley earlier on Thursday. It was unclear if the same tuck was involved in both incidents.

The incidents come as the Postal Service is under scrutiny from lawmakers in Washington.

Gonzalez told CNN the Postal Inspectors Office and local police are both investigating.

The recovered mail, which appeared to be “viable,” will be delivered, Gonzalez said.

