Vermont resident Bob Birkett nominated Colin Kaepernick to the NFL Hall of Fame recently.

From his Facebook page Bob is not much of a football fan or any black associates but he wants Kaepernick in the Hall of Fame because of his stand against racism.

Nancy Armour at USA Today promoted Birkett’s nomination of Kaepernick last week.

World Net Daily reported:

Saying that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick “sacrificed his career because he wanted to make his country better,” a USA Today sports columnist has given a major push to an effort to put Kaepernick into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Columnist Nancy Armour framed putting Kaepernick next to legends like Dick Butkus and Mike Ditka in Canton as a way to address “the unjust ways Black people are treated” and “the racism they so routinely endure.” Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, saying at the time, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.” That started a trend of anthem protests that spread throughout the sports world. Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 after leading the team to a 1-10 record in games he started. He has not played professional football since then.

