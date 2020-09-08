https://hannity.com/media-room/rage-san-fran-gym-owners-furious-after-discovering-gyms-in-government-buildings-open-for-months/
RAGE! San Fran Gym Owners FURIOUS After Discovering ‘Gyms in Government Buildings’ Open for Months
Gym owners across California’s Bay Area seethed over Labor Day Weekend after discovering work-out facilities in government buildings have already been open for months despite a city-wide shut down in San Francisco.
