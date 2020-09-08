https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Rasmussen-poll-Wisconsin-jacob-blake-protests/2020/09/08/id/985769

Former Vice President Joe Biden has an 8-point advantage over President Donald Trump in the state of Wisconsin, according to a new poll.

A Rasmussen Reports poll indicates likely voters in the swing state are backing Biden over Trump.

Poll results show:

51% of Wisconsin likely voters say they back Biden for president.

43% of Wisconsin likely voters say they will reelect Trump.

93% of Wisconsin Democrats say they will vote for Biden.

90% of Wisconsin Republicans say they will support Trump.

Of the 84% of Wisconsin voters who reported that they are certain who they will vote for, 54% support Biden and 46% support Trump.

Biden also leads Trump when it comes to women, voters under 40 and senior citizens, according to the poll results. Biden has the support of 69% of Black voters in the state.

Biden’s lead comes after ongoing protests and unrest have taken over the city of Kenosha following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. The poll was conducted as Trump visited the state amid the protests.

The poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters in Wisconsin between Sept. 1-2. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

