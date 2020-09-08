https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/report-government-owned-gyms-san-francisco-open-months-private-gyms-died/

Have you noticed that there are two sets of rules, when it comes to Coronavirus shutdowns?

Last week, we found out that Nancy Pelosi went to a hair salon with no mask on, even though that goes against the rules she supports imposing on everyone else.

Now, we find out that while private gyms in San Francisco have had to remain shut down, government owned gyms have been open for months, while private businesses are dying.

NBC News in the Bay Area reports:

San Francisco Government Buildings Keep Gyms Open, Crush Private Gym Owners For months, the city of San Francisco health order has prevented local gyms from opening its doors, but some city-owned gyms have been back open for months and are allowing city employees to use them, crushing private gym owners. “It’s shocking, it’s infuriating,” said Daniele Rabkin from Crossfit Golden Gate. She said she has done everything she can to keep her gym on Sutter Street alive. “Even though they’re getting exposed, there are no repercussions, no ramifications? It’s shocking,” she said. Rabkin even reached out to a couple police officers she knows in the neighborhood asking them if they needed a place to work out since their station gym was supposedly closed. But a text exchange appeared to show they did have access to the SFPD Northern District Police Station on FIllmore Street — and police said Thursday that safety and cleaning protocols, as well as occupancy limits, have been established in department gyms. “It just demonstrates that there seems to be some kind of a double standard between what city employees are allowed to do and what the residents of San Francisco are allowed to do,” said Dave Karraker, owner of MX3 Fitness in the Castro.

Here’s a video report:

This is tyranny.

Gyms within government buildings in San Francisco have been open for months, despite privately owned establishments being ordered to close due to the coronavirus. Oh? https://t.co/oaowSO5Fmz — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) September 7, 2020

Liberal government officials are not living by the rules they are imposing on everyone else.

