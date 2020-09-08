https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-left-leaning-groups-preparing-for-mass-unrest-right-wing-violence-if-biden-wins-election

Left-leaning activism powerhouse, MoveOn.org, along with some of the nation’s largest teachers’ unions, are warning Democrats of “mass unrest” and possible “right-wing violence” if President Donald Trump loses the presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden in November, even going so far as to issue a memo to Democrat groups with suggestions on how to counter or protect themselves from violence.

The memo comes just days after the Washington Post warned, in a fever-dream op-ed, that left-leaning and progressive activists could engage in large scale rioting and destruction following a Biden loss, even going so far as to envision a scenario that ends in a civil-war-like battle between “anti-fascists” — or, “Antifa” — and right-wing protesters, cheered on by President Donald Trump himself.

“With the exception of the ‘big Biden win’ scenario, each of our exercises reached the brink of catastrophe, with massive disinformation campaigns, violence in the streets, and a constitutional impasse,” the founder of the “Transition Integrity Project” panicked on the op-ed page. Only a “landslide for Joe Biden” would result in “a relatively orderly transfer of power.”

The Daily Beast reports that MoveOn, Color of Change, and the American Federation of Teachers — a group that refers to itself as the “Fight Back Table” — are warning the same, and to help counter what they believe could be a nationwide effort to keep Trump in power — up to and including threats of secession by key states — they’ve founded a Democracy Defense Nerve Center to keep Biden’s and other Democrat campaign teams appraised.

The Transition Integrity Project, of course, is heavily involved.

“It is very obvious that Trump is laying the groundwork for claiming victory no matter what,” MoveOn’s director told the Daily Beast. Progressive groups at the end of the day believe in our democracy and, while it is not perfect, believe in building upon it and strengthening it. And we will fight to protect it from what we truly see as a president who has gone off the rails and taking this country down an authoritarian fascist path.”

“One person familiar with the discussions told the Beast that they are worried about right-wing extremists taking action on Election Day, going so far as to warn that armed groups or individuals inspired by Kyle Rittenhouse could show up to intimidate voters,” Fox News noted. Documents, drafted by the Transition Integrity Project and available through the MoveOn group, mention everything from “chaos” to “violence” to “crisis.”

That most of the current unrest — even that which eventually included one instance of so-called “right-wing violence” in Kenosha, Wisconsin — has been perpetrated by demonstrators who identify with the far-left and allegedly facilitated by “anti-Fascist” groups that boast far-left agendas, seems lost on the the “Fight Back Table.”

The “resistance” plan, the Daily Beast notes, does not seem particularly detailed and, so far involves efforts to “occupy s–t, hold space and shut things down, not just on Election Day but for weeks.”

The response, the Transition Integrity Project says, could be more drastic depending on how violent “right-wing” activists get. In the event of a complete meltdown, it suggests Team Biden recruit influencers, including “moderate Republicans” to help calm more reasonable conservatives, while also speaking with Democrat governors and mayors to deploy the national guard, and with labor leaders to plan a national general strike.

The Transition Integrity Project also suggests bringing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in to help talk the nation through its woes.

President Donald Trump has, in fact, warned that Democrats are trying to upend the November elections by encouraging mass mail-in voting — a scenario which could delay election results for several days as state offices race to count millions of mail-in ballots. The president has not, however, said he will refuse to leave office if he does not win the presidential race and the Secret Service is charged with ensuring a smooth transition of power regardless.

