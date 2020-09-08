https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/report-obamas-cia-chief-secret-task-force-investigate-trump/

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry is revealing that Barack Obama’s CIA chief, John Brennan, had his own “secret task force” that was investigating Donald Trump – before the FBI started its ill-fated and now-debunked “Russia collusion” investigation.

Sperry went on social media to confirm what he has found:

DEVELOPING: Investigators have learned that Obama CIA Director John Brennan ran a secret task force out of Langley with its own separate budget to investigate Trump campaign and alleged ties to Russia. Task force set up before FBI officially launched its own probe on 07/31/16 — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 8, 2020

TRENDING: Biden’s Texas lead completely erased as Trump pulls into lead

Sperry explained “Investigators have learned that Obama CIA Director John Brennan ran a secret task force out of Langley with its own separate budget to investigate Trump campaign and alleged ties to Russia. Task force set up before FBI officially launched its own probe on 07/31/16.”

Since losing his position in the government during the transition to the administration of President Trump, Brennan has become one of the harshest critics of the president, to the point of openly accusing the president of “treason.”

He’s also considered to be a subject of U.S. Attorney John Durham’s criminal investigation of those actions taken by government officials to set up the Russian allegations and then to investigate them for years under special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller’s investigation confirmed that there was no evidence Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential race.

Will anyone be prosecuted in connection with Obamagate? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Sperry’s statement was backed up a short time later by journalist Adam Housley, who wrote, “He’d been doing this well before Trump. As I have reported.”

He’d been doing this well before Trump. As I have reported. https://t.co/0jxayu7jOL — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 8, 2020

Housley also noted: “Remember I’ve been saying John Brennan ran his own op and had been doing that. I’ve reported/said this for 3 years. Just keep it in mind.”

Explained a commentary at the Gateway Pundit, “According to Brennan’s spokesman Nick Shapiro Brennan was told he is not a subject or target of Durham’s probe into abuses by the federal government in the Russia collusion hoax investigation of the Trump campaign and President Trump.

“Rep. Devin Nunes, the hero who sought the truth and uncovered the coup attempt of President Trump, says that Obama’s former CIA Director John Brennan is hardly in the clear as far as the investigation into his wrongdoings goes.

“Brennan has lied under oath about not including the Steele dossier into the Intelligence Community’s assessment of Russian collusion in 2017. Brennan also has said publicly that all roads with Trump lead to Putin.”

Interestingly, the evidence now shows that the Christopher Steele dossier, that opposition research document funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign that made those wild accusations against President Trump and was used in support of collusion claims, may have itself been infected with Russian disinformation that was fed to Steele, and that he later fed to the Clinton campaign.

Brennan has been interviewed by Durham’s team at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, and, according to a longtime aide has been told he’s not a “subject or a target” of a criminal investigation, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Durham investigation already has produced one admission of guilt – a statement from former FBI employee Kevin Clinesmith that he altered a piece of evidence – he admitted doctoring an email during the bureau’s application to renew a warrant to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

