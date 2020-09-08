https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/revoke-trumps-degree-urges-petition-university-pennsylvania/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — President Donald Trump received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance in May 1968. But in 2020, some faculty members, administrators, and students want the school to investigate whether the degree should be revoked.

A Change.org petition posted last week urges Penn President Amy Gutmann to begin an investigation into whether Trump gained entry to the school via “fraudulent or corrupt means.”

The allegation stems from a book in which Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, says the president’s uncle paid someone else to take the SAT test for Trump when he was a high school student.

