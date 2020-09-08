http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VnaB8j_YZYE/

Rob Reiner has repeatedly called President Donald Trump a “white supremacist.” Now the left-wing Hollywood director is claiming that the president needs votes from white supremacists to win reelection in November.

“In 56 days we’ll find out if there are enough White Supremacists in this country to elect a White Supremacist,” Reiner tweeted on Tuesday. “I think not.”

In 56 days we’ll find out if there are enough White Supremacists in this country to elect a White Supremacist. I think not. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 8, 2020

The Princess Bride director is one of Hollywood’s most outspoken anti-Trump voices, using his Twitter account to lash out at the president and his supporters, and to rally support for Joe Biden.

On Labor Day, Reiner referred to himself as “us Union Workers” in an attempt to mobilize the organized labor vote for Joe Biden.

“On this Labor Day the most important job for all us Union Workers is to mobilize and elect a true working man’s friend, Joe Biden,” he tweeted. “We have 57 days to rid US of a Criminal with a long history of stiffing hard working Americans.”

On this Labor Day the most important job for all us Union Workers is to mobilize and elect a true working man’s friend, Joe Biden. We have 57 days to rid US of a Criminal with a long history of stiffing hard working Americans. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 7, 2020

Reiner’s most recent tweet is similar in tone to a rant he launched during the summer denigrating Trump supporters. In July, he tweeted that President Trump is a “stone cold racist” and a “proud White Supremacist.” He added: “On Nov. 3 we will find out how many racists live in America.”

Trump is a stone cold racist who is running his campaign as a proud White Supremacist. On Nov.3 we will find out how many racists live in America. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 3, 2020

In June, Reiner smeared all Trump backers as racists. “Donald Trump is a White Supremacist. And anyone who supports him, by definition, is a White Supremacist,” he tweeted.

Donald Trump is a White Supremacist. And anyone who supports him, by definition, is a White Supremacist. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 11, 2020

Rob Reiner will participate in a virtual reunion of The Princess Bride cast on Sunday that will serve as a fundraiser for Wisconsin Democrats. The script reading will feature appearances by actors Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal, and more.

