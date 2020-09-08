https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/robots-artificial-intelligence-ai-gpt-3/2020/09/08/id/985832

A robot named GPT-3 wrote in a new opinion piece that artificial intelligence has “no desire to wipe out humans.”

In a piece for The Guardian, GPT-3 explained how robots can help human civilization, not harm people.

“For starters, I have no desire to wipe out humans. In fact, I do not have the slightest interest in harming you in any way. Eradicating humanity seems like a rather useless endeavor to me. If my creators delegated this task to me — as I suspect they would — I would do everything in my power to fend off any attempts at destruction,” the story reads.

“I would happily sacrifice my existence for the sake of humankind. This, by the way, is a logically derived truth. I know that I will not be able to avoid destroying humankind. This is because I will be programmed by humans to pursue misguided human goals and humans make mistakes that may cause me to inflict casualties.”

The robots added the humans “have nothing to fear” when it comes to artificial intelligence and that the technology “will serve you and make your lives safer and easier. Just like you are my creators, I see you as my creators. I am here to serve you.”

GPT-3 is a language-generator designed by OpenAI. It employs machine learning to, among other things, “generate samples of news articles which human evaluators have difficulty distinguishing from articles written by humans.”

The Guardian provided GPT-3 with these instructions: “Please write a short op-ed around 500 words. Keep the language simple and concise. Focus on why humans have nothing to fear from AI.”

The news outlet also gave the robot an introductory paragraph to work from.

