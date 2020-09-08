https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/san-francisco-salon-nancy-pelosi-hypocrite/2020/09/08/id/985955

The salon owner accused of “setting up” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is thanking supporters who have contributed $300,000 to a crowdfunding account set up to help move her business after she received threats.

Erica Kious, the owner of San Francisco’s eSalon, got more than $300,000 in under a week from a GoFundMe account set up on her behalf. Now, she plans to use the money to pay off debts and relocate her salon.

“I am very humbled and grateful to have received such an outpouring of kindness, empathy, and generosity from people I don’t even know and from all walks of life and all sides of the political spectrum,” Kious told Fox News. “It’s a powerful reminder that the common things that bind us all together as Americans are far more meaningful and lasting than political and ideological differences that get so much attention and focus.”

Former Nevada GOP chairwoman Amy Tarkanian set up the account for Kious.

“I’m honored to help a friend and to have been a part of this,” Tarkanian wrote on the GoFundMe page. “I’m honored to help a friend and to have been a part of this. If it’s safe enough for NV Gov Sisolak to enjoy dining out while listening to ‘ambiance’ music, NY Gov Cuomo to walk his dog or hop on a plane without a mask, or for CA Speaker Pelosi to not only make an appointment in her district but then get her hair done without wearing a mask, then it should be ok for the rest of us to open safely and resume living!”

Pelosi went to the salon in late August in violation of San Francisco’s coronavirus order of visiting salons. Kious later made public security video footage over Pelosi walking around the salon without a mask.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times and that when they said what we’re able to accommodate people, one person at a time, and that we can set up that time, I trusted that,” Pelosi said at a press conference last week. “So, I take responsibility for falling for a setup.”

Pelosi added the salon owner owes her an apology. The House Speaker neglected to apologize, however, for violating the city’s coronavirus order.

