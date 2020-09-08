https://www.theepochtimes.com/san-francisco-gym-owners-shocked-upon-finding-out-gyms-in-government-buildings-have-been-open-for-months_3491263.html

Gym owners in San Francisco expressed their anger after finding out that gyms in government buildings have been open for the past few months and have allowed city employees to use them.

According to a report from NBC Bay Area, city employees such as police officers, lawyers, and judges have been allowed access to gyms in government buildings.

Daniele Rabkin, owner of Crossfit Golden Gate, told the station, “It’s shocking, it’s infuriating … Even though they’re getting exposed, there are no repercussions, no ramifications?”

She added that she has been struggling through the pandemic to keep her gym afloat.

Dave Karraker, owner of MX3 Fitness in the Castro, told the station that the situation “demonstrates that there seems to be some kind of a double standard” between what’s allowed for city employees and the rest of the San Francisco residents. He added that the situation has created a “great case study” showing that working out indoors is safe. As such, he said he would be seeking for restrictions to be lifted for private gyms.

Gyms were ordered closed for public health reasons related to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic back in March.

Mayor London Breed announced on Sept. 1 that outdoor gyms in San Francisco are being allowed to reopen on Sept. 9. The city has set a goal of allowing indoor solo use of gyms and fitness centers, with limited capacity, by the end of the month.

“Our priority has always been to protect the health and safety of the people of San Francisco,” Breed said in a statement. “Since March, people have been struggling financially, mentally, and emotionally, and being able to continue our gradual reopening of businesses and activities will help to ease some of that burden.

“We remain committed to making decisions based on data and our local conditions with COVID-19, and our next steps take a balanced and thoughtful approach to reopening. But we all need to do our part to reopen while keeping our community safe, so remember to cover your face, keep your distance, and wash your hands regularly.”

Businesses and certain activities were allowed to resume on Sept. 1, including outdoor hair salons, outdoor personal services, outdoor massage, outdoor pools, outdoor non-contact recreational activities, indoor malls, childcare and out of school time programs, higher and adult education, and indoor funerals, with some of the listed points subject to limitations.

The city government said that “as long as San Francisco continues to make progress on limiting the spread of COVID-19,” more services, businesses, and activities are expected to reopen over the next few weeks.

The Epoch Times has reached out to the San Francisco Mayor’s office for comment.

