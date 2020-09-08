https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sanders-trump-memoir-whitehouse/2020/09/08/id/985803

Former Trump administration officials who have spoken out against President Donald Trump are “disgruntled employees,” former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday, insisting that her new memoir is the “honest account” about working with President Donald Trump.

“It’s really simple,” Sanders told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America.” “You’re looking at people who have left as disgruntled employees, people who have tried to push their own agenda.”

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis have already come out against Trump, and his former attorney, Micheal Cohen, has a scathing tell-all memoir also coming out this week.

Sanders said her own book, “Speaking for Myself: Faith, Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives Inside the Trump White House,” is a “very candid, very authentic, and shows you a different side of the president.”

Meanwhile, Sanders denied reporting in The Atlantic claiming Trump had called fallen service members “losers” and “suckers” during a 2018 trip to France.

She said she was with the president and “those comments didn’t happen.”

Sanders also would not confirm whether she plans to run for governor of Arkansas, where her father, Mike Huckabee had served from 1996-2007.

“Right now my focus is on the 2020 election, helping the president get re-elected,” she said. “I’d love to see us pick up some more seats in the Senate and take back the House, and I’ll make a decision on that after we get through 2020.”

