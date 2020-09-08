https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/schumer-dejoy/2020/09/08/id/985949

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday called for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to be suspended pending an investigation by Congress into allegations he violated campaign finance laws.

“It is time to state the obvious: The Postal Board of Governors should suspend Mr. DeJoy as Postmaster General while these serious allegations are under investigation,” Fox News reported Schumer, D-N.Y., as saying.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., made the same request earlier Tuesday after she announced the House Oversight Committee, which she chairs, would be investigating DeJoy’s activities.

Five former employees of DeJoy at his former company, New Breed Logistics, told The Washington Post last week they were pressured by DeJoy or his aids to donate money to Republican campaigns and were then reimbursed with bonuses to make up for them. Such actions violate campaign finance law and could bring criminal prosecution if found credible.

Maloney also said DeJoy could be prosecuted for lying to Congress since he was asked about the allegations during an Oversight hearing on August 24, and denied the claim, calling it “outrageous.”

Monty Hagler, DeJoy’s private spokesman, denied the allegations, saying in a statement: “Mr. DeJoy was never notified by the New Breed employees referenced by the Washington Post of any pressure they might have felt to make a political contribution, and he regrets if any employee felt uncomfortable for any reason.”

