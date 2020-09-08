https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/seattle-bans-christians-worshiping-park-take-street/

(TODD STARNES) — The City of Seattle shut down a local park in advance of a massive gathering of Christian worshippers.

Christians were banned from the park, but not Black Lives Matter or Antifa. Let that sink in, folks.

“This is extraordinary: Seattle denies Christians permit to worship peacefully OUTSIDE and then puts up fences to block them – but allows for outdoor protests and camps,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) wrote on Twitter.

