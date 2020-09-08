https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/08/seattle-police-department-molotov-cocktails-police-officers-guild-riot/

The Seattle Police Department tweeted a photo of Molotov cocktails that were recovered outside the police department’s union building amid months of unrest.

The photo shows multiple Corona beer bottles filled with a liquid and then stuffed with bandanas. Only a few days prior, three incendiary devices were recovered in Seattle as rioters lit garbage on fire to use as kindling for the destruction. A total of 22 people were arrested Monday on charges of arson, assault, obstruction and failure to disperse, KIRO reported.

Images of Molotov cocktails recovered outside SPOG office. pic.twitter.com/uxlYG5OXg2 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 8, 2020

Large crowd outside SPOG building on 4th Avenue South. As officers attempted to make arrests, protesters began throwing explosives, rocks and bear spray at officers. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 8, 2020

A number of them were arrested outside of the union building for refusing to disperse after throwing rocks and explosive devices. In late August, police announced they were searching for two people they believe were throwing Molotov cocktails at the union building and were caught on video.

No one was injured Monday, according to KIRO.

“Criminal actors conducting acts of domestic terrorism are bent on killing police officers and destroying private and public property. Enough is enough,” the union president Mike Solan said according to Fox. “Seattle deserves public safety.”

The Seattle City Council approved more than $1 million in cuts to the Seattle Police Department’s budget as the city moves to ‘defund’ the police. Items in the package include prohibiting funds from being used to prosecute those involved in George Floyd protests, noting monies can only be used to drop charges, release arrestees or clear records of those arrested during the protests. (RELATED: Judge Warns Seattle City Council About Consent Decree Ahead Of Vote To Defund The Police)