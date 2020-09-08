https://thepostmillennial.com/christian-worshippers-kicked-out-of-seattle-park-while-city-allows-anti-police-protests-that-turn-into-riots

Churchgoers were forced to go elsewhere to worship, meanwhile the protests turned into riots in which Seattle police were violently attacked.

Antifa militants squared off with Seattle Police outside of the Seattle Police Guild on Sunday, leading to 22 arrests.

Officers also retrieved unused Molotov cocktails—homemade explosive devices designed to burn property.

Over 300 people met in the Seattle International District, where they moved onward to the police building in SoDo, reports KOMO News.

The situation quickly turned violent, as police say they had explosives, rocks, and bottles thrown at them. Police released photos of some of the unexploded devices.

Images of Molotov cocktails recovered outside SPOG office. pic.twitter.com/uxlYG5OXg2 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 8, 2020

Video of the incident shows black-clad Antifa protestors being pushed back by police after having thrown projectiles. Antifa attempted to make barricades with umbrellas and other make-shift shields, but were quickly overpowered.

According to video published on Twitter by Katie Daviscourt, Seattle police were able to break up with rally “within a matter of seconds.”

Once @SeattlePD wrecked through the Antifa barricade made of umbrellas, the “Fu*K SPD” rally was over within a matter of seconds. Great work tonight by SPD. #seattleprotest #seattleriots pic.twitter.com/KdfhOXu8ht — Katie Daviscourt?? (@KatieDaviscourt) September 8, 2020

While this protest was broken up quickly due to a genuine threat to the safety of police and civilians, other protests, including large BLM rallies, have been permitted without consequence.

Two months ago, an estimated 60,000 flooded the streets of Seattle to march after the death of George Floyd. Those marches lead to a so-called “autonomous zone” on the city’s Capitol Hill.

This, however, directly displays the pro-activist bias the city has for its left-wing protests. This last weekend saw the city shut down Gasworks park for 34 hours to stop a Christian worship meeting from happening.

Local Christian missionary Sean Feucht summed up the city’s hypocrisy in a Facebook post, saying that the government “shuts down churches. Now it’s shutting down parks to stop us from worshiping.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: First the government shuts down churches. Now it’s shutting down parks to stop us from… Posted by Sean Feucht on Saturday, September 5, 2020

“We can’t leave our cities to the rioters and arsonists,” Feucht continue in the post.

While the City of Seattle acknowledges that parks “provide critical physical and mental health supports to [its] community,” it would not remain open for Christians to gather for an outdoor service.

