(ZERO HEDGE) — Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding made a surprise announcement late last week – abandoning the Democratic party after months of anti-police protests and civil unrest, and switching his party affiliation to Republican, according to 14 News.

Wedding made the announcement Thursday outside White Stallion Energy in Evansville, where Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch were in attendance.

Sheriff Wedding says the switch is to make a statement against what is going on nationally with civil unrest and negative attitudes towards law enforcement. He admitted that this will likely ruffle some feathers, but believes his track record in working with both Democrat and Republican leaders in the county will allow him to maintain those relationships despite the switch.

