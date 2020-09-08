https://www.theblaze.com/news/sheriff-leaves-democrats-idiots-unrest

An Indiana sheriff announced he’s switching from the Democratic to the Republican Party — and it has everything to do with the “idiots” on the “left-wing” he’s observed stoking “civil unrest” this summer, WEVV-TV reported.

What are the details?

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding noted his political party switch at a press conference Thursday, the station said.

“It’s interesting that we see this glorious flag here,” he said, WEVV reported. “The Democrats want to burn that thing every day.”

Wedding continued, the station said: “That’s part of the reason why I said ‘I can’t tolerate that.’ Burning our flag, the symbol of our country and our freedom, the greatest country in the world.”

The sheriff added that “in the left-wing, you can’t say ‘God.’ They can’t say ‘God’ in the Pledge of Allegiance. … It’s ridiculous. And I sit and watch this, I think, ‘How can I even say or be a part of idiots like that,'” WEVV reported

“I’m tired of seeing fires set in our streets,” Wedding also said, according to the station. “I’m tired of people defying God, our church, our police, our government, and everything we stand for. You hard-working people, that have worked from the time you’re young to now, you’ve become successful individuals — and they want to get on you for being successful. I don’t believe in that.”

He also brought up the talking point of defunding the police that “left-wing liberals” have been propagating amid protests and rioting since George Floyd died while in police custody in May, WEVV said.

“By not supporting the rule of law, we see chaos like in Chicago, Portland, Seattle,” the sheriff continued, according to the station, “and instead of defunding the police, they should support funding the police during this time of civil unrest.”

Wedding added that the GOP has “a lot of work to do — including winning the presidential election, because if not, we’re in trouble,” WEVV said.

Anything else?

After his announcement, Wedding told WFIE-TV the Democratic Party has lost its way.

“The Democrats represented hard-working individuals,” he added to the station. “People who were just working-class America and they believed in values, family, and that you’ve got to work to achieve. I think we’ve lost that in the Democratic Party. I was one of the people who had nothing growing up, and I’ve worked to achieve. I’m proud of where I was and where I am today.”

What did local Democrats have to say?

The Democratic Party of Vanderburgh County released the following statement to WFIE regarding Wedding’s party switch:

While we are disappointed with Dave Wedding’s decision to leave the Democratic Party, we are more disappointed with the reasoning he provided the community for his choice. We are aware that there are many conversations regarding police reform on a national level. However, Sheriff Wedding knows that the Democratic majorities on the County Commissioners and City Council have been strongly and consistently supportive of local law enforcement. In contrast, he has always pointed out the Republican-controlled Vanderburgh County Council and Indiana State Legislature were responsible for the creation of budgetary restraints that made his job more difficult. His move to the Republican Party after benefiting from years of Democratic support make his political opportunism all the more distasteful. Nevertheless, we as a party look forward to building on last year’s success and welcoming a new wave of fresh leadership this fall and re-electing proven leadership including County Councilman Mike Goebel, State Representative Ryan Hatfield, County Coroner Steve Lockyear, and County Commissioner Ben Shoulders; among many others.

