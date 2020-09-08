https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/sperry-john-brennan-running-secret-cia-task-force-langley-investigate-trump-fbi-probe-launched-july-2016/

Former Obama director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Brennan was interviewed for eight hours in August by U.S. Attorney John Durham at CIA headquarters.

According to Brennan’s spokesman Nick Shapiro Brennan was told he is not a subject or target of Durham’s probe into abuses by the federal government in the Russia collusion hoax investigation of the Trump campaign and President Trump.

Rep. Devin Nunes, the hero who sought the truth and uncovered the coup attempt of President Trump, says that Obama’s former CIA Director John Brennan is hardly in the clear as far as the investigation into his wrongdoings goes.

Brennan has lied under oath about not including the Steele dossier into the Intelligence Community’s assessment of Russian collusion in 2017. Brennan also has said publicly that all roads with Trump lead to Putin.

On Sunday night investigative journalist Paul Sperry tweeted out that Brennan was running a secret task force to spy on candidate Trump during the 2016 election.

DEVELOPING: Investigators have learned that Obama CIA Director John Brennan ran a secret task force out of Langley with its own separate budget to investigate Trump campaign and alleged ties to Russia. Task force set up before FBI officially launched its own probe on 07/31/16 — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 8, 2020

And journalist Adam Housley backed this up later tonight.

He’d been doing this well before Trump. As I have reported. https://t.co/0jxayu7jOL — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 8, 2020

Remember I’ve been saying John Brennan ran his own op and had been doing that. I’ve reported/said this for 3 years. Just keep it in mind. 🙂 — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 8, 2020

