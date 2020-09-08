https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/sperry-john-brennan-running-secret-cia-task-force-langley-investigate-trump-fbi-probe-launched-july-2016/

Former Obama director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Brennan was interviewed for eight hours in August by U.S. Attorney John Durham at CIA headquarters.

According to Brennan’s spokesman Nick Shapiro Brennan was told he is not a subject or target of Durham’s probe into abuses by the federal government in the Russia collusion hoax investigation of the Trump campaign and President Trump.

Rep. Devin Nunes, the hero who sought the truth and uncovered the coup attempt of President Trump, says that Obama’s former CIA Director John Brennan is hardly in the clear as far as the investigation into his wrongdoings goes.

Brennan has lied under oath about not including the Steele dossier into the Intelligence Community’s assessment of Russian collusion in 2017.  Brennan also has said publicly that all roads with Trump lead to Putin.

On Sunday night investigative journalist Paul Sperry tweeted out that Brennan was running a secret task force to spy on candidate Trump during the 2016 election.

And journalist Adam Housley backed this up later tonight.

