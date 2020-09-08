https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Evangelical-Christian-politics-study/2020/09/08/id/985815

More Evangelicals are supportive of Christians speaking out about political issues, according to a new study.

The State of American Theology study released Tuesday found that evangelicals are three times less likely to believe that Christians should be silent on political issues than back in 2016.

The study, conducted by LifeWay Research in association with Ligonier Ministries, has taken place every two years since 2014, according to Christianity Today. The survey tracks Americans’ theological views.

According to the survey results, only 16% of evangelicals agreed that “Christians should be silent on issues of politics.” The number is down significantly from 2016 when 46% of evangelicals said Christians should remain mum about politics ahead of President Donald Trump’s election.

In addition to evangelicals, Americans over the age of 65 also showed high levels of support for Christians to be vocal when it comes to politics, according to Christianity Today.

