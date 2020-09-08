https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/study-much-sleep-just-bad-not-sleeping-enough/

(STUDY FINDS) — WASHINGTON — The amount of sleep you get — or lack thereof — can make a big difference when it comes to your health. According to a recent study, getting too much sleep is just as bad for your heart as not getting enough.

Researchers from the American College of Cardiology investigated sleep patterns of 1,752 people form Corinthia area of Greece. Using a questionnaire, cardiologists were able to analyze how sleep affects health. People in the study range from 40 to 98 years-old. The participants also underwent ultrasound imaging to measure the thickness of their arterial walls.

The report reveals a pattern between the amount of sleep people get and atherosclerosis, the collection of fats and plaques in the arteries. The thicker these heart structures are indicates the level of plaque buildup. This has a link to an increase in risk for cardiovascular issues, including a patient’s chance of stroke.

