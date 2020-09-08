https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f594250c1981470619f26a5
Thousands of miles away from Afghanistan, there are moments when former British Army interpreter Mohammad Nazir has to pinch himself to remember that he and his family are safe….
The sky over San Fransico looked apocalyptic on Wednesday as the wildfires engulfing Northern California turned it a crazy shade of orange — many residents…
Amid busy construction crews racing to build an airport in Mexico, scientists are unearthing more and more mammoth skeletons….
The Derbyshire householder found the £100,000 Chinese wine jug while preparing to send unwanted items to a charity shop while clearing their house during the Covid pandemic….
Long Island high school senior Maverick Stow, 17, was suspended for five days after he forced his way into in-person classes despite not being in the roster on Tuesday….