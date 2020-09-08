https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/surveillance-video-shows-huge-bags-usps-mail-dumped-socal-parking-lot/

Another reason not to trust mail-in voting.

A surveillance video showed bags of USPS mail being dumped in a parking lot of a Southern California business.

Piles of mail were found in two separate locations in Glendale, California last Thursday.

A Budget rental truck is seen backing up into a parking lot of a SoCal medi-spa and dumping piles of unopened letters and packages.

Another pile of mail was found in an alley less than a mile away from the medi-spa.

KTLA reported:

Piles of mail were found in two separate locations in Glendale Thursday morning, including one incident where a rented truck was captured on surveillance video dumping bags of unopened letters and packages in the parking lot of a business. The first incident was reported at 7:30 a.m., in the 1000 block of Allen Avenue, according to Glendale Police Department Sgt. Christian Hauptmann. Roughly two hours later, police received another call regarding dumped mail, this time behind a business in the 1600 block of Glenoaks Boulevard, according to Hauptmann. It was the second reported incident — outside 7Q Spa Laser & Aesthetics — where surveillance video captured the moment a rented truck dumped bags of unopened mail and took off.

“It happened early in the morning, 5:40, and it was a Budget rental — big truck — that backed up to the parking lot. And they’re like, slowly, one by one, they’re dropping the packages,” Lilia Serobian, one of the medical spa’s owners, told KTLA.

Investigators are looking into which post office the mail came from and who rented the Budget truck, according to Glendale police.

WATCH:

