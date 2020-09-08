https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/tech-tyrant-zuckerberg-americans-must-accept-election-may-take-weeks-decide-normal/

Democrats and Never-Trumpers are planning massive unrest following the November 3rd election.

A top Democrat data and analytics firm funded by Michael Bloomberg claimed it is highly likely President Trump will win by a landslide on election night, but will ultimately lose in the following days after mail-in ballots continue to be counted.

Hawkfish CEO Josh Mendelsohn called the Democrat mail-in voting fraud operation deployed to steal the election post election day a “red mirage” in his interview with “Axios on HBO.”

“We are sounding an alarm and saying that this is a very real possibility, that the data is going to show on election night an incredible victory for Donald Trump,” he said.

TRENDING: ‘F*ck White People!’ – BLM-Biden Supporters Scream at Elderly Couple Dining Outdoors in Pittsburgh, Steal Their Drinks Off Table (VIDEO)

“When every legitimate vote is tallied and we get to that final day, which will be some day after Election Day, it will in fact show that what happened on election night was exactly that, a mirage,” Mendelsohn said. “It looked like Donald Trump was in the lead and he fundamentally was not when every ballot gets counted.”

And this weekend Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg warned Americans that the election may take weeks to decide. He also wants Americans to believe this is normal.

It’s not.

It’s called stealing an election.

Facebook continues to censor conservatives as it allows far left accounts and the liberal media to go unchecked.

Via Summit News:

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg insists that Americans must get used to the idea that the election result may take “weeks” to be confirmed after voting on November 3. “One of the things that we and the media need to start doing is preparing the American people that there is nothing illegitimate about this election taking additional days or weeks to make sure all the votes are counted,” Zuckerberg told Axios. He added that the company would begin a “messaging” campaign to convince Americans that such a scenario is “normal.”

Zuckerberg: “what we and the other media need to start doing is preparing the american people that there is nothing illegitimate about this election taking additional days or weeks to make sure all the votes are counted.” pic.twitter.com/lGdnWMUzgm — Zach Vorhies (@Perpetualmaniac) September 7, 2020

More…

These large tech billionaires have never been elected by the public. They should have 0 Say on American discourse or the election. This is what an Oligarchy looks like. Who conducts oversight on Zuckerberg? Who is he beholden to? Who gave him the authority? https://t.co/Rm1n4rmf9W — M͓̽a͓̽l͓̽c͓̽o͓̽l͓̽m͓̽ ͓̽F͓̽l͓̽e͓̽X (@Malcolm_fleX48) September 8, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

