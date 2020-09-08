https://www.dailywire.com/news/tedxlondon-says-womxn-instead-of-women-explicitly-includes-non-cisgender-women

So, it seems that the far-left wants to erase the word “woman” out of the English lexicon for its exclusion of non-cisgendered people.

According to TedXLondon, the new, inclusive word that should be used in place of “woman” or “women” is “womxn.” In a tweet last Friday, the organization announced that “TedXLondonWomxn” will be coming back virtually. When people speculated if the “x” in place of the “e” was a typo, TedXLondon followed up to clarify that it was intentional.

“HELLO YOU! TEDxLondonWomxn is coming back (virtually)! And we’d love you to share your ideas to help us to build our programme of events for this Autumn…” it tweeted.

“Why we’re using ‘womxn’ No, that’s not a typo: ‘womxn’ is a spelling of ‘women’ that’s more inclusive and progressive. The term sheds light on the prejudice, discrimination, and institutional barriers womxn have faced, and explicitly includes non-cisgender women,” it later added.

HELLO YOU! TEDxLondonWomxn is coming back (virtually)! 💥 And we’d love you to share your ideas to help us to build our programme of events for this Autumn… Please share your thoughts in our 5 min quiz https://t.co/lOt7CXXC7x

THANK YOU!

❌ #TEDxLondon #TEDxLondonWomxn pic.twitter.com/6yeIOco3KD — TEDxLondon (@tedxlondon) September 4, 2020

Why we’re using ‘womxn’ No, that’s not a typo: ‘womxn’ is a spelling of ‘women’ that’s more inclusive and progressive. The term sheds light on the prejudice, discrimination, and institutional barriers womxn have faced, and explicitly includes non-cisgender women. — TEDxLondon (@tedxlondon) September 5, 2020

People on Twitter were not buying it, including those who identified as being “non-cisgender.”

“I will continue to spell it WOMEN & I’m not a non-cisgender woman. Just a woman. The day you can change chromosomes inside our DNA, I’ll junk about it. As for the late arrival in womanhood of the opposite gender: Welcome! If they feel women they need to accept the spelling,” one user responded.

“I’ve never faced any prejudice, discrimination, and institutional barriers for being a woman. I got bad grades at school for being a terrible speller though, so I should complain about that now words can’t be spelt however you want,” another user responded.

“Imagine insisting that it’s somehow inclusive to make up with an entirely separate word for a group of people that has fought for decades to simply be recognized and treated with the same respect and dignity as the gender they’re transitioning into. Unbelievable tone-deafness,” responded another.

The phrase “womxn” has been floated in leftist circles for several years now. According to The New York Times, it was first proposed in 2016 when Women’s March Seattle was discussing how to address their “superdiverse” group.

“Our organizing group is superdiverse, and one of the core organizers, who is a nonbinary person, proposed that we use the word ‘womxn’ to make sure that everyone felt included,” said Elizabeth Hunter-Keller, the communications chair for what was later called Womxn’s March Seattle. “There were a lot of, for the most part, white women, who wondered why we had to use the ‘x’ and asked us about it. But when we talked to them online, most were totally understanding.”

Anti-transgender ideology proponents have long warned that the movement could lead to the erasure of womanhood as we know it by denying the basic biological functions that differentiate women from men. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling said as much in early June of this year when she tweeted, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

