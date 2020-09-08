https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/08/tedxlondon-solves-sexism-with-new-spelling-of-womxn/

We regret to inform you that this is not a typo and yes, TEDxLondon is now spelling “women” as “womxn”:

HELLO YOU! TEDxLondonWomxn is coming back (virtually)! 💥 And we’d love you to share your ideas to help us to build our programme of events for this Autumn… Please share your thoughts in our 5 min quiz https://t.co/lOt7CXXC7x

THANK YOU!

❌ #TEDxLondon #TEDxLondonWomxn pic.twitter.com/6yeIOco3KD — TEDxLondon (@tedxlondon) September 4, 2020

No, not a parody account:

I didn’t know parody accounts could get checkmarks. — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) September 8, 2020

You see, “womxn” is “more inclusive and progressive” and “sheds light on “the prejudice, discrimination, and institutional barriers womxn have faced, and explicitly includes non-cisgender women”:

Why we’re using ‘womxn’ No, that’s not a typo: ‘womxn’ is a spelling of ‘women’ that’s more inclusive and progressive. The term sheds light on the prejudice, discrimination, and institutional barriers womxn have faced, and explicitly includes non-cisgender women. — TEDxLondon (@tedxlondon) September 5, 2020

First up, how do you even pronounce it?

Thank you.

How do you pronounce it? https://t.co/RPfA50A90e — Adrian Hilton (@Adrian_Hilton) September 8, 2020

LOL:

Who says comedy is dead? https://t.co/NS5cWvB6l2 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 8, 2020

Nonsensical, but funny:

This made up word is not inclusive, it’s nonsensical. And frankly, the entire premise is misogynistic. I’m tired of being expected to believe that erasing women is “progressive.” — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) September 8, 2020

Yes. Yes it is:

This seems really stupxd. https://t.co/KcoqwOvmuX — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 8, 2020

And we ARE laughing at them:

Y’all need to stop doing drugs. I know these ideas probably sound really profound when you’re high. But we’re all sober and laughing at you. https://t.co/DR7ueDZHte — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 8, 2020

Nope:

They really don’t get how stupid they look. https://t.co/TRuN9poMO0 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 8, 2020

Exit question: Did any women actually ever call for this?

I bet the policy was written by a mxn https://t.co/DApeHK4FLz — Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) September 8, 2020

It really isn’t going well for them, even from the people they claim to represent:

On behalf of every trans woman in history that has actually transitioned, please shut up. These people are nutters. Ignore them. https://t.co/7ESe0rxCZb — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) September 8, 2020

Total fail in progress:

I don’t think even trans women asked for this https://t.co/5O2nXpf5k4 — Zinnia, adult demon female (@ZJemptv) September 8, 2020

***

