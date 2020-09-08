https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/09/08/the-morning-briefing-trump-is-unloading-both-barrels-on-critical-race-theory-just-in-time-n902854

Trump Goes After the Cancer

Another Tuesday is upon us, my Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I sincerely hope you’re all having a good one so far.

The post-Labor Day home sprint to the presidential election is also now upon us. It’s time for the candidates to refine their messages and swing for the fences.

While Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep continues history’s most tragic struggle with teleprompter reading, President Trump is busy using the power of the incumbency to laser focus and finish big. The reason that the media is working hard to keep the hit piece on Trump by The Atlantic alive is to deflect from Biden’s complete lack of a real campaign.

President Trump is getting around to something that I’ve been hoping he’d tackle for a while. The mainstream media has been writing a fiction story about Black Lives Matter for years now and really slathering on the glowing embellishments since the everything hit the fan in May.

A few months ago, a good friend who doesn’t bury her nose in political news 24/7 asked me to describe Black Lives Matter in just a few lines. I replied, “It’s a Marxist, anti-cop movement. ”

If you’ve got a more succinct — and correct — description, please share it with me.

The big problem with celebrities who have been eager to agree with the sentiment that black lives matter is that most of them don’t understand that they’re endorsing the organization Black Lives Matter and all it stands for. The one exception is the National Basketball Association. I truly believe that the league knows exactly what it’s signed onto.

President Trump has the best platform to push back against the BLM-as-justice-seeking-saints narrative, and he’s doing it well now. Tyler recently wrote about Trump’s recent moves to counter the critical theory cancer that’s plaguing the United States:

On Friday, Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), sent a memo to the heads of executive departments and agencies, ordering them to cease using curricula based on Marxist critical theory for their employee trainings. “It has come to the President’s attention that Executive Branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to date ‘training’ government workers to believe divisive, anti-American propaganda,” Vought wrote. The OMB director seems to have been referring to the 1,483 pages of Department of Defense (DOD) training materials Judicial Watch unearthed in July. An April 2015 training, for instance, branded the idea that “individual effort is key to success” as a form of “Racist Behavior.” Vought referenced training sessions that teach that “virtually all White people contribute to racism” and others claiming that “there is racism embedded in the belief that America is the land of opportunity or the belief that the most qualified person should receive a job.”

Critical race theory is the rocket fuel that makes BLM violent. None of it is about George Floyd, despite the constant media reassurances that that’s what is motivating them.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The BLM/Antifa violence is obviously playing into Trump’s hands. The riots may guarantee his re-election. It speaks well of his leadership instincts that his detractors say he doesn’t have that he’d rather expose them and shut them down even if it might work out better for him if they continued to rage on.

Trump also took aim at the execrable “1619 Project” from The New York Times. More from Tyler:

On Sunday, President Trump also brought a similar strategy to the Department of Education (DOE). He responded to someone warning that California schools have started teaching from the 1619 Project, which claims that America’s true founding came not with the Declaration of Independence in 1776 but with the arrival of the first black slaves in 1619. (While the first black slaves arrived in the land that would become South Carolina as early as 1526, the 1619 Project is more concerned with branding America as inherently and fundamentally racist than with particular dates. The project’s founder, Nikole Hannah-Jones, has admitted that her enterprise is “not about history,” but rather about “memory” and the “national narrative.”) As for schools teaching from the 1619 Project, the president tweeted that the “Department of Education is looking at this. If so, they will not be funded!”

Hit ’em where it hurts: the money.

The “1619 Project” is just another mainstream media work of fiction intent on keeping alive the Critical Race Theory notion that all white people are racist all the time. It’s divisive, actually racist garbage that was funded and published by a pathetic progressive American media white guilt fever dream.

BLM’s Marxist roots are proof the the end game is the destruction of our institutions. We’ve seen that with the defund police stuff this summer.

Good for Trump for going after the academic commie crap that ignited and perpetuates the anti-American violence.

See also: we’re doomed to go down this Marxist toilet if the drooling idiot Biden wins in November.

Peak 2020, Ladies and Gentlemen

Stag beetle vs giant robot stag beetle – GO! pic.twitter.com/WF71uC305S — ModernDinosaurAttacks (@ModDinoAttacks) September 7, 2020

Another Reason Why Grandpa Gropes Can’t Be Allowed to Win

The most vile union in America would literally be in bed with the president if Grandpa Gropes wins. https://t.co/KBoMVn6yO3 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) September 8, 2020

PJM Linktank

LOL, how’d the last one work out for you, lefties? Here We Go Again. Triggered Liberals Call for ANOTHER Boycott of Hobby Lobby

#LetItBurn Update: Portland Police Hesitate to Put Out Antifa Fire Despite Countywide Burn Ban

Black Woman Takes Antifa Rioters to Task for Calling Her a ‘F***ing N****r B**ch’

Critical Theory needs to die in a fire. Trump Takes Aim at Marxist Propaganda Behind the BLM Riots

Portland’s Burning Man Inspires the Internet, Hilarity Ensues

Atlantic Editor Admits Key Detail of Anti-Trump Hit Piece May Be Untrue

Here’s Where Rioters Learn Their Hate: Watch ‘Trainer’ Say ‘All’ White People Are ‘Racists,’ ‘Not Human’

Still waiting for one of these incidents to happen in places with a lot of concealed carry. Rochester Diners Terrorized by BLM, and the Restaurant Sides With the Rioters?

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #44: Did Sneaky Jake Tapper Try to Rig an Election?

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Biden Campaign Horrified by Our Secret Transcript They Don’t Want You to See

Kamala Harris Flip-Flops on Fracking After Polls Tighten in Pennsylvania

U.S. – China Tech War Steps Up As Joe Biden Essentially Absolves Beijing of All Responsibility for the Coronavirus Pandemic

Feel-Good Video of the Week: BLM Riot Turns Into MAGA Dance Party

Nerfed Out: School Suspends Boy for Obvious Toy Gun Teacher Spotted on Zoom Class

VIP

Revised Prediction On How Long Grandpa Gropes Is Going to Last

VIP Gold

Celebrities Are Beginning to Feel the Uselessness of Hollywood Award Shows

The Far Left’s Aversion to Personal Responsibility is Problematic

From the Mothership and Beyond

RIP #MeToo and #BelieveAllWomen. Kamala Harris to Jacob Blake: ‘I’m Proud of You’

What U.S. Can Learn From Australian Failure

Sheriff’s Effort To Prevent Crime Goes Way Too Far

A 2016 Labor Day Prediction That Still Stings Liberal America

Swing-State Labor Union Endorses President Trump’s Re-Election

Vice President Pence Hits Kamala Harris for Voting Against USMCA

This media lie cannot stand. Nikki Haley Demands that the Biden Camp ‘Take Down’ Their Latest Ad

President Trump Touts Economic Recovery During Labor Day Address

MLB Umpire Steps Up for Trump After Ejecting Nationals’ GM From Game

Watch: BLM ‘Protesters’ Take Over a McDonald’s, Assault the Black Manager

Drools McHandsy here isn’t going to make it to the election. Worn Out Biden Short Circuits Yet Again, Struggles to Get Thru Interview Question During Virtual Event

Hmmm…Viral Pro-Lockdown Author Also VP of Online Learning Company That Raised $80 Million

How very Soviet. Not Just Hair Salons. San Fran City Gyms Open To City Workers, Not The Public

Comrade Duch: Jailer And Executioner For Khmer Rouge Died In Prison Last Week

BLM Activists Attacking And Harassing People In Pittsburgh, Police Investigating (Update: Activists Vs. Ed)

Navy Cancels Religious-Service Contracts — Leaving Catholics In The Lurch

Who wants to tell her? Bloomberg journo suggests that Joe Biden didn’t answer her question because he just couldn’t hear her

CNN beclowns themselves once again with ’embarrassing, stupid, vindictive’ attempt to fact-check Donald Trump on COVID19 vaccine

Can we defund them now? U.N. says the COVID19 pandemic demonstrates that the patriarchy ‘damages everyone’

‘You know I’m right’: Kirstie Alley offers some warnings about what life would be like in ‘Biden’s America’

Helpful. How to Quickly and Calmly Remove a Bat From Inside Your Home

‘The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne’: From Biting Bats To Fighting Parkinson’s, Director R. Greg Johnston On Capturing The Heavy Metal Legend

Bee Me

FDA Recommends Pouring All Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Beverages Down Drain Immediately https://t.co/lOjaSBYueQ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 7, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

Beautiful village Foroglio in Ticino, Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/GHMvuyIDoW — Architecture Hub (@architecturehub) September 7, 2020

Great interview between Carson and Pryor here. Even Pryor’s digs at Reagan in the beginning were funny because his timing is perfect. He also didn’t dwell on politics, like the political screed hacks of today. You’ll lament the current state of late night talk shows even more after this.

I’m just one raging ball of COVID questionable choices now.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

