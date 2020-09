https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/there-have-been-more-190000-coronavirus-deaths-so-far-us?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has now surpassed 190,000, according Johns Hopkins University.

There have been more than 6.3 million coronavirus cases in the U.S.

Many months into the public health crisis some areas of the country continue to impose COVID-19 related restrictions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook